Telia to close its 3G network by the end of next year

Telecommunications tower.
Telecommunications tower. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian cell operator Telia has launched preparations to close its 3G network in late 2023 and will be offering customers newer handsets.

Weekly Maaleht reported that Telia customers whose phones use the company's 3G network are being notified of plans to shut down the network and offered a chance to replace their current 3G handset with a VoLTE or 4G phone.

Raigo Neudorf, head of media relations for Telia, explained that every technology has a lifespan and because newer alternatives offer a vastly better user experience, it is practicable to come off legacy technology to free up frequency resources.

"The plan is to close Telia's 3G network by the end of 2023. The 2G network will remain operational as it has always functioned as a backup solution should 3G and 4G networks experience technical problems."

Most 3G customers will still be able to make phone calls as their devices will simply default to the 2G connection.

"Nevertheless, we urge our customers to adopt devices that support 4G or Voice over LTE call services," Neudorf said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

