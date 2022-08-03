Reinsalu in Kyiv: Winter is coming, rebuilding Ukraine must start now

News
Urmas Reinsalu meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Open gallery
3 photos
News

Rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure before winter arrives is a priority, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting on Wednesday.

Reinsalu met with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in Kyiv to discuss Russia and Estonia's support for Ukraine.

In meetings with the president and prime minister, Reinsalu underlined that starting reconstruction is essential.

"We must stop making promises and get to work," Reinsalu told Shmyhal.

"Winter is coming and many people have no shelter due to the destruction caused by Russia. The time to get to work is now." Reinsalu said, adding the price of the aggression must be made as severe as possible for Russia.

Efforts also need to be made to prevent Russia from evading sanctions and to create more severe and efficient sanctions which target energy carriers.

The foreign minister added that Russia needs to pay for its damage in Ukraine and Russia's frozen assets should be used for this purpose.

 "With its brutal war in Ukraine, Russia has violated all principles of international law and is subject to paying reparations," he noted. "We have a moral duty to hold war criminals and aggressors accountable. The credibility of the rules-based order depends on it," he said.

Shmyhal thanked the Estonian Government and people for their support and assistance.

"Estonia transferred arms to Ukraine for a third of its budget. And in terms of the ratio of the country's GDP to the amount of assistance, Estonia is a leader in supporting our country, and Ukrainians appreciate it greatly," he said.

The foreign minister said Estonia supports Ukraine's EU aspirations and will offer assistance. Zelenskyy thanked Estonia for the assistance and continued support it has given to Ukraine.

"Today I saw Ukraine's strength. Ukraine is not tired," Reinsalu said. "We must also not get tired. Russia must lose this war."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:16

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

21:29

Police investigating burning of excavator at Auvere Power Plant

18:52

Estonia's other two women tennis stars make headway in ITF competitions

18:34

Reinsalu in Kyiv: Winter is coming, rebuilding Ukraine must start now

18:26

Paide face Anderlecht in UEFA Conference League for shot at play-offs

18:01

Scientific Council chair: In race against COVID, vaccines are behind

17:39

Daily: Estonian hay producer has eyes on Middle East and beyond

17:21

Young dancers from around the world to take stage at Estonian ballet gala

17:05

Bench unveiled in Viljandi to commemorate Naiskodukaitse's first chairwoman

16:38

Weekly: Employers cannot bar their staff from holding other jobs

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

09:34

Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

02.08

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

09:12

Census: 20 percent of Estonian residents have a master's degree

16:10

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

10:42

Education minister: Dominance of Russian, English in schools needs revision

15:18

Alexela: New electricity price records expected every month this winter

02.08

Estonia legalizes migrant pushbacks at borders in emergencies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: