Tartu's new Downtown Cultural Center awaiting Riigikogu approval

News
Location for the planned site of Tartu's Downtown Cultural Center (SÜKU).
Location for the planned site of Tartu's Downtown Cultural Center (SÜKU). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Prior to signing a financing agreement with Tartu city government, Margus Allikmaa, chair of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, will consult with the Cultural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

Last fall, the Riigikogu decided to support the establishment of the Downtown Cultural Center (SÜKU) in the heart of Tartu as a nationally significant cultural endeavor.

Since early this spring, it has been discussing funding details for the project with the City of Tartu, and a draft contract has since been finalized. Prior to signing it, however, Allikmaa wants to meet with the Riigikogu's Cultural Affairs Committee.

"Initially, the Riigikogu proposal stated that the Cultural Endowment would fund two thirds of development costs, with the City of Tartu financing the remaining third," he explained. "Tartu now wants to cover 25 percent of costs."

According to Allikmaa, this could cost the Cultural Endowment an additional €5-6 million.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said that the private sector's willingness to support SÜKU's development has waned, and, moreover, there are now additional development plans to build a civilian shelter beneath the center for use by both those present in the building as well as those in the surrounding area.

"The public sector should join forces to negotiate and secure funding for this endeavor," Klaas said.

During the upcoming meeting, Allikmaa would also like to discuss how exactly the increase in construction costs will be calculated — "Whether to use the official construction price index (CPI) or reference prices from the most recent construction bids and analyze price increases that have occurred since the application was first submitted."

Allikmaa and Klaas have both confirmed that there are no fundamental disagreements.

The former also confirmed that following the meeting with the Riigikogu committee, the Cultural Endowment is prepared to sign the agreement.

According to Klaas, construction of SÜKU is slated to be completed by 2029.

"Once a decision has been made, an international architectural competition will be announced sometime within the next few months," the mayor said. "The necessary preparations are underway."

The Cultural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu is slated to convene for an extraordinary meeting on August 29, said Liina Kersna, the committee's new vice chair. The committee intends to meet with the Cultural Endowment then as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa, Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Ex-Free Party leader: Riigikogu harder nut to crack for newcomers nowadays

18:07

Census: Estonian women still among EU's most highly educated

17:49

Consular assistance options for Estonians in Russia now very scarce

17:31

Hansab to open service points for issuing Estonian identity documents

17:10

Ott Tänak third in Rally Finland opening test

16:43

Gallery: Traditional Hiiumaa 'boat blankets' get contemporary take

16:29

Bank of Estonia issues €271 million cash in second quarter

16:12

Reinsalu: If West remains passive, Russia gains an advantage in Ukraine

15:55

Illness forces swimmer Jefimova to withdraw from European championships

15:41

Narva councilors want to meet government to resolve tank monument issue

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

03.08

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

13:32

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

03.08

Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

12:48

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

11:47

Daily: Goalkeeper Hein promoted to Arsenal first team ahead of new season

02.08

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: