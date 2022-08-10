Tallinn city government approves new ERR TV house plans

News
Winning architectural design for the proposed new ERR TV house (orientation: North at top right hand corner of image).
Winning architectural design for the proposed new ERR TV house (orientation: North at top right hand corner of image). Source: Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid
News

Tallinn city government has approved the detailed plan of public broadcaster ERR's new TV house, earlier than originally anticipated.

The planned building (see cover image) will replace the current, ageing TV house on Gonsiori street in central Tallinn and will be situated on a plot currently taken up by a parking lot, between the existing News House (Uudistemaja) on F.R. Kreutzwaldi 14, and Radio House (Raadiomaja) on Gonsiori 21.

Tallinn city government had approved initiating the detailed plan process last May, which deputy mayor Andrei Novikov (Center) said at the time would take two to three years.

The winning architectural design, by Kadarik Tüür Ahitektid, was announced in spring 2019, meeting requirements of a realistic and cost-optimal solution which would take into account particular heritage protection considerations, as well as being comfortable, modern, energy-efficient and incurring low operating costs.

The detailed plan allows for up to six above-ground floors, plus two underground floors, on the site.

ERR's three TV channels are ETV, ETV2 and ETV+, the latter being the Russian-language channel.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

