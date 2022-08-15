Narva Heritage Society against keeping relocated tank in Narva

The Narva Heritage Society states in a letter to the minister of the interior that the city council's plan to relocate the tank memorial to a restricted location in Narva is intended to thwart or sabotage the government's efforts to relocate Soviet monuments.

In a letter sent to interior minister Lauri Laanemets (SDE), the Narva Heritage Society argues it is better to relocate the tank memorial to Vaivara Sinimäed Museum. The letter reads: "It would have been much more convenient to utilize the existing military equipment museum in Sinimäe, which currently houses Estonian, German, and Soviet monuments and other exhibits."

The heritage society claims the Narva city council is attempting to defy the government's decision to relocate Soviet monuments by proposing to relocate the tank memorial to a different location within Narva.

"The tank will initially be relocated to a 'closed and secure location,' according to the council. This is most likely an unidentified commercial site or a private property used for commercial or other purposes. We cannot prevent the social organizations that previously cared for, repaired, and maintained the tank from petitioning the county court for at least co-ownership after it has been placed there and 'hidden from the eyes of strangers.' We see no legitimate reason for the court to deny such recognition because the maintenance and care have been evidently performed," the letter continues.

"While a court case is pending, interested parties may 'profitably' organize access to the private property for people who want to see the tank or hold events honoring Russian technology or other cult-like activities, such as placing candles on it," members of the Narva heritage society Jaan Kaup, Igor Kurov, Artur Viks, and Sergey Tsvetkov wrote in the letter to Läänemets.

On Monday, Narva City Council will begin deliberating whether to entrust the Narva tank's dismantling and temporary storage within city limits to the Narva City Administration.

Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop has previously advocated for the tank's relocation to the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi.

