Katri Raik not to run in Riigikogu elections next spring

News
Narva Mayor Katri Raik (SDE).
Narva Mayor Katri Raik (SDE). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

In light of the controversy surrounding the removal of the Soviet-era Narva tank monument from the city, Narva Mayor Katri Raik (SDE) has decided not to run in the Riigikogu elections next March.

"I won't be running," Raik told ERR's Russian-language news portal (link in Russian) on Tuesday morning. "That's my feeling over the last few days. I won't be running [for election] with one party or another. Now I'll be trying to work only for the good of Narva. And there is plenty of work here."

Raik said that this decision was final for now. "But one has to understand that a lot can change over the coming months," she continued. "However, I can't imagine sitting in the same room as these people who had made such a decision now [regarding the removal of the tank], and in such a way. Despite the fact that I understand it. But I wouldn't want to be in the same room as them."

Raik gave up her seat in the Riigikogu in December 2020 to begin serving as mayor of Narva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:37

Bayraktar drone fundraiser for Ukraine launched in Latvia

14:08

Health Board: More than 4,100 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed last week

14:07

PPA: No need to limit alcohol sales in Narva or close Russian border

13:43

Estonian MEPs against targeted political advertising ban

13:17

Narva mayor: We need to offer the people of Narva something in return

13:11

Capital's water supplier applies for price hike amid soaring energy costs

13:02

Estonian swimmers miss out on Rome semi-finals

12:41

Redesigned Kadriorg Park orangery to be open to public from late 2023

12:31

Nurme finishes 11th in Euro Championship marathon, Estonia 6th overall

12:10

Interview: There's no shortage of work in Estonia, says furniture producer

Watch again

Most Read articles

15.08

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

11:38

Narva tank monument removed, en route to Viimsi war museum Updated

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

15.08

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for working while on tourist visas

15.08

Tallinner bitten by viper blames untended green area

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

14.08

Daily: Bolt to curb e-scooter speeds on Friday, Saturday evenings

15.08

Interior minister: The Narva tank will be gone by August 20

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: