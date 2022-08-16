Katri Raik not to run in Riigikogu elections next spring

In light of the controversy surrounding the removal of the Soviet-era Narva tank monument from the city, Narva Mayor Katri Raik (SDE) has decided not to run in the Riigikogu elections next March.

"I won't be running," Raik told ERR's Russian-language news portal (link in Russian) on Tuesday morning. "That's my feeling over the last few days. I won't be running [for election] with one party or another. Now I'll be trying to work only for the good of Narva. And there is plenty of work here."

Raik said that this decision was final for now. "But one has to understand that a lot can change over the coming months," she continued. "However, I can't imagine sitting in the same room as these people who had made such a decision now [regarding the removal of the tank], and in such a way. Despite the fact that I understand it. But I wouldn't want to be in the same room as them."

Raik gave up her seat in the Riigikogu in December 2020 to begin serving as mayor of Narva.

--

