Bayraktar drone fundraiser for Ukraine launched in Latvia

A public fundraising drive to buy a Bayraktar combat drone for Ukraine has been started in Latvia, public broadcaster LSM reported on Tuesday. The target is €5 million.

Latvian musician Ralfs Eilands and Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Biriukov are behind the initiative, which is supported by the charity Ziedot.lv and the Ministry of Defense.

"Of course, one drone probably won't decide the outcome of the war. But it is important for the Ukrainian side that they feel and see that support is still there," said Ruta Dimanta, head of Ziedot.lv.

"If we commit €5 or €10, we can achieve this goal very quickly," she added.

Similar initiatives have been successfully launched in Poland, Lithuania, Norway and Canada.

--

