Gallery: Võõbu-Mäo road section still on schedule despite price hikes

Estonia's most expensive road construction project, the Võõbu-Mäo section of the Tallinn-Tartu highway, is still on schedule to open at the end of November despite construction prices rising.

Part of the newly constructed 16-kilometer Võõbu-Mäo road section was opened to the public on Thursday, which has been in development for over two years.

Traffic management tools are still being installed and landscaping is being finalized.

The new route cuts 2 kilometers off the old one which will save drivers approximately eight minutes, said Viktor Kisseljov, head of the Northern Unit of the Transport Authority.

Kaido Ivask, construction manager of the general contractor GRK Infra, said the project has been tense.

"There have been problems with the supply of materials. And, of course, price increases and [construction] materials price increases have been a big challenge for our company," he said.

The Transport Authority and GRK Infra will both pay part of these costs.

The price of the project has increased by almost €3 million, Kisseljov said, including €1.7 spent on bitumen. The initial budget was €60 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!