Weather service issues strong wind warning across Estonia
Level one and two warnings are in effect across Estonia on Monday evening due to dangerous weather conditions.
The Estonian Weather Service issued a level one warning for west, north and central Estonia meaning the weather is "potentially dangerous".
While a level two "dangerous" warning was issued for the east and south.
Strong winds are forecast across the country, with gusts up to 15-17 m/s in the north, 15 m/s on the coast of Virumaa and Gulf of Riga and 23 m/s in eastern Estonia.
Regional information can be seen on the agency's website in English, Russian and Estonian.
Editor: Helen Wright