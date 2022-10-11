Estonian ambassador to the US: Americans more supportive of aid to Ukraine

Kristjan Prikk.
Kristjan Prikk. Source: Foreign Ministry.
According to the latest public opinion polls show there is increased public support in the United States for continuing to provide arms and other aid Ukraine and its defense, Kristjan Prikk, Estonia's Ambassador to Washington says.

Speaking to ETV foreign affairs show "Välisilm" Monday, Ambassador Prikk said: "On the one hand, the polls show that there is increased concern among Americans about the effects of the war, but on the other hand, the opinion that the US has an obligation to support Ukraine in this war and to continue providing weapons has strengthened."

Prikk added that a much-panned peace plan proposed by entrepreneur Elon Musk should not be taken too seriously, and indeed has not been in the US, to the extent that it seems to have been in Prikk's home country or in Ukraine itself.

He said: "Musk is a provocateur both as an entrepreneur and as a speaker on other issues of society. As an entrepreneur, it is more pleasant to refer to him a 'shaker', whose style is often such that he comes up with a single statement, which he tests and, at some point loses interest in it and then moves on."

The US is not interested in a lengthy conflict in Ukraine, however, which it sees as risky, while the greatest security threat to the US remains China, meaning that other world problems need to be kept at bay sufficiently to concentrate on that issue, he said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

