Basic school graduation requirements return to pre-pandemic conditions

Attendees at a graduation.
Attendees at a graduation. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
Graduation requirements will return to pre-pandemic conditions this school year, the Ministry of Education and Research said on Wednesday.

This means the last year's grades need to be satisfactory, creative work done and final exams passed with at least a grade of three.

During 2020 exams were canceled due to the emergency situation and in 2021 and 2022 exams were taken but final grades were calculated by different methods.

This year, graduating students must take exams in Estonian or Estonian as a second language and mathematics in June.

Additionally, they can take an optional exam in either biology, chemistry, physics, geography, history, social studies or English, French, German or Russian.

"Examinations are a natural part of the learning process, and taking them helps students to develop both self-discipline and concentration. Provided, of course, that graduation depends on exam results," said Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas.

Editor: Helen Wright

