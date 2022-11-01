MPs submit 56 proposed changes to 2023 state budget

2023 state budget explanatory memorandum.
2023 state budget explanatory memorandum. Source: ERR
Riigikogu members have proposed 56 amendments to next year's draft state budget. 40 of the amendments were proposed by the Center Party, with 10 made by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Among its proposals, the Centre Party wants to increase the extraordinary pension by a further €50, as well as allocating €5 million to municipalities to pay higher salaries to kindergarten teachers.

EKRE's proposed amendments include a further 60 paid instructors for the Estonian Defense League.

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa) and Jaak Juske (Social Democrats) also proposed one amendment each, while Siim Kiisler (Parempoolsed) made four proposals.

The proposed amendments will be examined by the Finance Committee next week, with the second reading of the draft state budget due to take place in the Great Hall of the Riigikogu on November 16. Total state budget revenues for 2023 will be €15.57 billion, with expenditure amounting to €16.79 billion.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

