Finance committee supports one opposition amendment to 2023 budget

Dozens of amendments to next year's budget were discussed by the Riigkogus' Finance Committee on Tuesday and one change submitted by the opposition was greenlit.

The opposition Center Party proposed an increase to Riigikogu employees' salaries which have not risen for several years, former public administration minister and committee vice-chairman Jaak Aab said. This will not affect MPs salaries.

He said various political parties have made similar proposals over the years.

"As a result of much debate, the majority supported it, at least for today. I hope that this will not be reversed," said Aab.

The Center Party put forward 40 amendments which included an extraordinary pension increase, salary rises for kindergarten teachers and extra money for welfare reforms. None were supported by the committee.

Jaak Aab. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Committee chairman Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) said these plans would need funding from the government's reserves.

"These sums were quite large and were all calculated from the government's reserve fund and exceeded by far what is in the government's reserve fund today," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera". He said money in the reserve fund is already earmarked.

The budget must pass three readings before it passes into law, the second will be on November 16 and the third in December.

Last week, 56 amendments were submitted by MPs.

