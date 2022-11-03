Reinsalu: Ukraine's integration with NATO reinforces Estonia's security

Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Jürgen Randma / riigikantselei
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Thursday presented Estonia's action plan for closer NATO-Ukraine relations to the government.

The document brings together principles and proposals for continuing to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine and contributing to closer NATO-Ukraine relations.

Reinsalu said Ukraine needs long-term support in fighting Russia's war of aggression and integrating into Euro-Atlantic structures.

"Ukraine is fighting for Europe's security and the values we cherish. The support we, the Allies, and the entire Alliance provide to Ukraine helps counter the threat Russia poses," the foreign minister stressed.

Estonian, NATO, EU and Ukrainian flags flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

For Estonia, it is equally important to integrate Ukraine gradually into potential NATO cooperation formats through practical cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

Estonia also supports the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest summit stating that Ukraine would become a NATO member.

At the end of the month, EU foreign minister will meet in Bucharest and NATO-Ukraine relations will be on the agenda.

Editor: Helen Wright

