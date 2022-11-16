Estonia considers tougher punishments after competition critical of Olerex

News
Olerex filling station.
Olerex filling station. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A part of fuel retailers worry that paying a fine of €10 million could be cheaper than complying with the motor fuels bioadditive requirement. All eyes are on Olerex that promises to meet the requirement by year's end.

Major fuel retailers are set to meet in Tallinn on Wednesday. All eyes are on Olerex at the extraordinary meeting of the Estonian Oil Association as the company has been the subject of conversation recently in the Riigikogu, watchdogs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Competitor Tartu Terminal suggested in October that Olerex is failing to meet the fuel sellers' bioadditive requirement. "There is confusion on the market today – if a potential fine of €10 million is the only sanction, it makes no sense for any fuel seller to comply with the biocomponent requirement," CEO Raido Raudsepp wrote.

The letter does not mention Olerex specifically, more so as the company still has a month and a half to comply.

Rein Vaks, head of energy markets at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, said that companies have several ways to comply with the environmental obligation, including adding 7.5 percent of bioadditive to motor fuels and selling biomethane. It is also possible to purchase quota from those who have already complied and have sales statistics left over.

For example, Neste is manufacturing HVO renewable diesel the properties of which are virtually indistinguishable from ordinary diesel to a point where no Estonian laboratory can manage it.

"One problem is that market participants tend to bend the rules with these products," Vaks said, adding that companies claim they are selling HVO renewable diesel, while analyses suggest otherwise.

Olerex has told the Environmental Board that it bet on HVO diesel too, while deliveries have taken longer than expected. The board has launched misdemeanor proceedings against Olerex as the company allegedly failed to hit the biocomponent target last year.

Market participants believe that Olerex cannot meet its target by buying statistics from other sellers this year, while head of the Estonian Oil Association Mart Raamat said that there is plenty of HVO available.

In order for purchased goods to count towards the target, fuel must leave the excise warehouse by year's end.

"In other words, the excise duty needs to be paid on that quantity," Raamat said. "It does not have to reach filling stations."

Ministry: Violators potentially looking at revocation of license

Everyone involved hopes that Olerex will meet tis target. The matter came up in the Riigikogu Finance Committee in mid-October, with committee chair Aivar Kokk suggesting a situation where paying a fine is cheaper than compliance with obligations should not be allowed.

"Sums major sellers spend on buying quota can approach €40 million. Paying a fine of €10 million instead of spending €40 million on sales statistics constitutes a net profit of €30 million," Kokk remarked. "But this would not be fair toward other fuel retailers," he added.

Even with the fine sum, Estonia would still be out €8 million in VAT. Rein Vaks said that the ministry is considering an amendment. "Fuel prices have grown and there are changes in market share, meaning that we may have reason to hike the sanction," he said.

The ministry has asked the Environmental Board to remind market participants of the obligation and the fact fines are not the only possible punishment.

"If a person with an activity license fails to uphold legal obligations, that license can be frozen or revoked. Another instrument is confiscating illegal income," Vaks said.

Mart Raamat said that the Wednesday meeting of the oil association will concentrate on whether current legislation ensures sufficient transparency rather than how sellers should opt for fines instead of meeting obligations.

"The government has failed to communicate how much biofuel was circulated last year, whether anyone failed to comply and how potential violations are processed," Raamat admitted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:38

Britain's Royal Artillery engage in live-firing exercises in Estonia

14:10

Estonia considers tougher punishments after competition critical of Olerex

13:46

MS Estonia shipwreck investigator needs more funds

13:21

Reform makes electoral pledge to abolish 'tax hump'

13:02

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

12:49

Global Estonian Report: November 16-23

12:44

Census: 76 percent of Estonian population speak foreign language

12:30

Minister: Proliferation of e-cigarettes among youth a common Baltic concern

11:51

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

11:26

Minister: Missile which struck Poland may have been S-300 variant Updated

err news feature

Most Read articles

07:53

US source: Poland was hit by stray Ukrainian air defense missile Updated

15.11

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

15.11

Estonian defense minister: Situation in Poland is very serious Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

15.11

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

15.11

Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

15.11

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

11:26

Minister: Missile which struck Poland may have been S-300 variant Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: