State continues to subsidize biomethane production

News
Biogas bus.
Biogas bus. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The state extends subsidies for the production of biomethane used for transportation until June 30, 2024, according an order signed by Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE).

The time for biomethane subsidies was set to expire at the end of 2023, but increased renewable energy targets and subsidy budgets have made it possible to prolong the period, the ministry said. The earnings from the sale of CO2 quotas will be used to provide an additional €11.8 million to the development of the biomethane market.

The state will provide a subsidy of €100 minus the average market price of natural gas per megawatt-hour for the current month for biomethane supplied to the transportation sector. If the gas price exceeds this threshold, no subsidy will be paid.

Since 2018, Elering has paid the biomethane production subsidy directly to the producer based on the amount of produced and consumed biomethane. As of 2022, payouts total €25,3 million.

The support will help achieve the renewable energy goal of at least 65 percent of total domestic final energy consumption by 2030.

Renewable energy used in road and rail transport must account for at least 14 percent of all energy consumed in the transport sector by 2030.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:15

Ministry aims to hand over Koeru Care Center to Järva County municipalities

11:32

Oil association chief: Fuel prices not rising before New Year was 'miracle'

10:46

Construction of Rail Baltica begins in Harju County this autumn

10:25

Kaia Kanepi loses in Adelaide

10:15

Võru County hunters reduce wolf population to prevent attacks on sheep

09:56

Smaller schools struggle to find foreign language alternatives to Russian

09:35

State continues to subsidize biomethane production

09:02

Christmas shoppers bought more make-up, sock sales down

08:10

Estonian winter no challenge to Ida-Viru County Highland cattle herd

07:32

Eesti Päevaleht print edition to stop appearing Mondays

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.12

Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

02.01

EDF: No official confirmation of second wave of Russian mobilization

03.01

Helme: We assumed people would not resume second pillar payments Updated

03.01

Banks in Estonia start raising deposit account interest rates

03.01

New online marriage application service proves popular in first few days

03.01

One of Narva's biggest employers gives workers extra day off after New Year

03.01

Gallery: Estonian War of Independence commemorations in Narva

03.01

Estonian national team players see out 2022 with Russian head coach Karpin

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: