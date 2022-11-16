Latvian coalition talks continue to stall

In Latvia, the three political parties that promised to form a new government have so far failed to reach an agreement, reports national broadcaster LSM.

With the process of forming a new Latvian government already stretching into a second month, United List (AS) leader Uldis Pilens has proposed the parties involved in coalition talks sign a new memorandum.

However, current Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš, whose party New Unity (JV) are also involved in coalition talks, has dismissed the proposal as 'nonsense.' Karinš believes that the next joint document signed by the parties should be a coalition agreement.

Despite this, Latvian President Egil Levits expressed hope that the three parties involved will be able to continue dialogue over forming a new coalition, LSM reports.

According to LSM, in addition to a new memorandum, United List wants to discuss the creation of new deputy ministerial posts in the areas of digital affairs, demography, higher education, science, and climate.

Prime Minister Karinš has now asked the heads of working groups involved in the talks to submit the relevant sections of draft coalition agreement by Sunday evening, November 20.

Karinš previously admitted, that he finds United List's internal processes something of a mystery. "While everybody is talking about trifles, we have processes that urgently need to be addressed," he said.

According to LSM's report, Karinš also remains skeptical about the proposal to create additional ministerial posts.



