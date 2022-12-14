Latvian coalition partners finally sign next government agreement

Nearly two and a half months after the 2022 Saeima elections, the political forces forming Latvia's new ruling coalition signed an agreement on the establishment of the government on Wednesday, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported .

The new ruling coalition consists of New Unity, the United List and the National Alliance and commands a narrow majority in the 100-seat Saeima with a combined 54 MPs. The coalition is slated to take office on Wednesday.

The coalition was informally established about a month after the elections, but further negotiations nonetheless dragged.

Krišjanis Karinš is to remain prime minister of Latvia, whose cabinet will include, among others, Edgars Rinkevics as minister of foreign affairs, Ilze Indriksone as minister of economics, Arvils Ašeradens as minister of finance and Inara Murniece as minister of defense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!