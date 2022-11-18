Gas sellers lowering December natural gas prices

Gas sellers are reducing the price of natural gas next month, although it will still remain significantly higher than the price of December futures on the gas market.

Estonian energy company Eesti Gaas is currently offering natural gas to household customers with flexible plans at a price of €2.85 per cubic meter, but is reducing its price to €1.75 next month — a drop of nearly 40 percent.

"Natural gas storage sites in Europe are full, and the weather has been warmer and consumption lower than expected," Eesti Gaas board chairman Margus Kaasik explained. "We've got our new gas suppliers and supply routes in place and have shifted entirely to LNG from Norway and the U.S."

At the same time, December futures prices on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) natural gas market have remained in the €100-120 range per megawatt-hour. The European Gas Spot Index (EGSI) likewise currently stands at just over €101 per megawatt-hour.

Other gas sellers in Estonia are reducing their natural gas prices as well. Alexela and 220energia are both charging €1.75 per cubic meter under their changing price plans in December, while the state-owned Eesti Energia will be charging €2.10 per cubic meter.

From October through the end of next March, the Estonian government will be compensating household consumers 80 percent of the monthly average price of gas exceeding €80 per megawatt-hour exclusive of VAT.

