Gas sellers lowering December natural gas prices

News
A gas hob.
A gas hob. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Gas sellers are reducing the price of natural gas next month, although it will still remain significantly higher than the price of December futures on the gas market.

Estonian energy company Eesti Gaas is currently offering natural gas to household customers with flexible plans at a price of €2.85 per cubic meter, but is reducing its price to €1.75 next month — a drop of nearly 40 percent.

"Natural gas storage sites in Europe are full, and the weather has been warmer and consumption lower than expected," Eesti Gaas board chairman Margus Kaasik explained. "We've got our new gas suppliers and supply routes in place and have shifted entirely to LNG from Norway and the U.S."

At the same time, December futures prices on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) natural gas market have remained in the €100-120 range per megawatt-hour. The European Gas Spot Index (EGSI) likewise currently stands at just over €101 per megawatt-hour.

Other gas sellers in Estonia are reducing their natural gas prices as well. Alexela and 220energia are both charging €1.75 per cubic meter under their changing price plans in December, while the state-owned Eesti Energia will be charging €2.10 per cubic meter.

From October through the end of next March, the Estonian government will be compensating household consumers 80 percent of the monthly average price of gas exceeding €80 per megawatt-hour exclusive of VAT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:57

Rõivas will not run for Riigikogu, Kersna, Kaljurand and Raik on the fence

14:23

Ott Tänak to drive for neither Toyota nor Hyundai next season

14:16

Gas sellers lowering December natural gas prices

13:53

Tali and Stoicescu: Kalevipoeg Dome would protect all of Estonia

13:37

PPA official: Our data shows Russians want to leave Russia

12:25

Study: EU climate goals could curtail expansion of LNG capacity

12:02

2022 corruption index: Estonia ranked fifth lowest risk for corruption

11:27

Finance ministry closes misdemeanor case against former education minister

11:19

Health minister, psychiatrists want mental, physical healthcare equated

10:56

Price rises yet to impact luxury goods sales in Estonia

err news features

Most Read articles

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

16.11

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

07:14

Daily: Russian spy exchanged in 2018 flees back to Estonia, claims asylum

16.11

Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

17.11

Estonians still not cutting consumption as prices continue to rise

09:11

ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues near Bakhmut

17.11

Regional transport center: Tallinn has no clear vision for Baltic Station

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: