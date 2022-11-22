Estonia will need 1,000 more care workers by 2032

News
News

One thousand more care workers will be needed in Estonia over the next decade. The sector is already facing problems due to heavy workloads and low wages.

Estonia's population is aging and care workers are in short supply.

Anni Kurmiste, a health analyst at Praxis think tank, believes raising wages and reducing workloads is key to solving the problem.

"A comparison can be made with care workers working in the health sector, compared to them, wages are lower. Social care workers have critically low pay," Kurmiste told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

She believes establishing a minimum wage could be one solution.

However, Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) believes establishing a minimum wage would be difficult. Collective agreements are usually negotiated by employers and trade unions but carers have no representative body.

Road sign warning of a care home ahead. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Riisalo said reforms due to be implemented next year will help push up wages.

"We have calculated the price components — next year it will be €40 million, the year after €57 million, increasing by €3 million every year from then on. Next year, €1,300 is budgeted for the salary of a care worker," the minister said.

Additionally, reducing careers workloads and limiting the number of people they look after may help bring new people into the sector, Kurmiste suggested, highlighting workplace practices in other countries.

Riisalo said the new regulations will allow carers to look after nine difficult patients or 12 people with less severe needs.

Carers currently work with an average of 18 people, but many have higher workloads.

"As far as I know, there are also [cases where] employees have 22 clients, which is clearly beyond the physical and mental capacity of any human being, and it is not possible to work in this way," said Riisalo.

A pensioner. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Kristiina Ets, manager of the Alutagus care home in Ida-Viru County, said salaries are the biggest problem.

"For us, for nursing homes, one of our big competitors is the hospitals which are financed by the Health Insurance Fund and they have more possibilities to pay [higher] salaries," said Ets.

Ets hopes salaries will rise from July 1, 2023 when the state starts funding nursing home places.

Additionally, poor public transport networks are also a barrier to finding new staff, she told AK.

Earlier this month Estonia's lack of healthcare workers was raised by the National Audit Office. It found key decisions, including those around funding, have not yet been made.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:16

FIU Official: More crypto scams will be uncovered in the future

20:09

Estonia will need 1,000 more care workers by 2032

18:57

Study: High coronavirus rate due to new strain, declining sense of danger

18:20

Aune Valk: Estonian professionals do not cooperate enough

17:40

'Protection money' causes controversy, but recipients not complaining

17:38

Don't leave homes unheated this winter, warns apartment association union

17:23

Allar Jõks: Of lazy bureaucracy and missed millions

16:29

Politicians: RIA's recommendations on TikTok use should be followed

16:11

Kallas' EU speech to Riigikogu based largely on Russia's ongoing aggression

15:59

Gasoline companies drop fuel prices, no further cuts expected

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

21.11

Experts: No cause to hope Russia about to run out of conventional munitions

10:15

Information System Authority recommends separate smart device for TikTok

19.11

Spanish media: Ott Tänak may drive for Monster-sponsored Ford team in 2023

14:28

Politician says had no reason to doubt background of crypto sponsors

21.11

Buyer found for sanctioned Muuga Harbor fertilizer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: