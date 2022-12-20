State provides care homes with €3.1 million to help pay energy bills

News
The Lille care home in Rakvere.
The Lille care home in Rakvere. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The Estonian government is set to provide a total of €3.1 million to help mitigate the rising cost of care home fees. Under the measure, which was initiated by the Ministry of Social Affairs, €60 per person per month will be paid to those affected, in order to help mitigate additional costs incurred by care homes due to rising energy bills.

The amount paid per person covers approximately half the value of recent increases in monthly energy bills, and will be paid to care homes during the period from October 2022 to March 2023.

The support measure is included in the state budget, which was adopted by the Riigikogu on December 7.

Plans are also in place to further support providers of specialized residential care services including community living services and 24-hour special care services. Under the plans, funds will be provided between January 1 and March 31 next year, to cover some of the additional costs incurred due to the recent rise in energy bills.

According to the Social Insurance Board, the target group affected comprises 3,311 people, who are in need of 24-hour care or community living services. The board's budget for this support measure, which will begin in the new year, is € 1,119,960.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

