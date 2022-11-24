Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

Worker in a factory.
Worker in a factory. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The government set the maximum immigration limit for the coming year at 0.1 percent of Estonia's permanent population, and as Estonia's permanent population has decreased compared to last year, the immigration quota for 2023 is 1,307, down four from this year's limit.

Based on a rule issued by the minister of the interior, the immigration quota is distributed according to both the reason for applying for a residence permit and the reason for granting a residence permit, in line with the recommendations of the ministries responsible for the region.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said that Estonia welcomes foreigners who contribute to the growth of Estonia's economy and society.

"By imposing a limit on immigration, we hope to reduce labor shortages in places where they are already most severe and impede the growth and development of the region's economy. Here, we are using data from previous years on residency permits and temporary employment registrations."

In addition, a percentage of the quota will be reserved for creative professionals, athletes, journalists and foreigners who settle in Estonia based on an international contract.

The next year, 600 temporary residence permits for employment in the manufacturing sector will be available as a consequence of the distribution based on ministry requests.

200 temporary residence permits to work in construction; 100 temporary residence permits to work in transport and storage; five for entrepreneurial purposes; five based on an international contract; 19 to work in a performing arts institution as a creative worker under the Performing Arts Institutions Act; and 30 temporary residence permits for professional activities as an athlete, coach, sports referee or sports worker at the invitation of the sports federation.

The remaining 313 immigration quota for 2023 will remain available for free allocation.

The immigration cap primarily regulates labor and business migration to Estonia from third countries.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

