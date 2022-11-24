Ida-Viru County councils waiting for new law before moving Soviet monuments

Soviet monument in Sillamäe.
Soviet monument in Sillamäe. Source: Government Office
Dozens of Soviet monuments are slated for removal in Estonia's eastern Ida-Viru County, but municipalities are waiting for a change in the law before making any plans.

Several monuments erected by the Soviets in the border city Narva were identified as glorifying the occupation of Estonia by the Government Office's committee and will need to be removed in the future.

It was said they either hold no artistic value or that there are no remains buried under them so a monument is not needed in these locations.

Narva City Government said it will remove the statues, but only after the new law enters into force.

"No one is going to move the memorials tomorrow. But the people of Narva do have questions, we will try to answer them, we will wait for the law, and then we will relocate the memorials. Once again, the police can stay at home, we can do it ourselves," Mayor of Narva Katri Raik told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

In Sillamäe, the Monument to the Unknown Soldier is recommended for demolishment.

Again, the city council prefers to wait for the Riigikogu to pass legislation.

"We are currently working on the basis that the law is still being processed so that there is uniform regulation throughout the country, and that is our starting point. That these things are resolved in the same way everywhere. But certainly this is a matter for the council to decide," said Mayor of Sillamäe Tõnis Kalberg.

Commemoration plaques in Narva should also be moved, but the council claims they belong to apartment associations so it cannot remove them.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

