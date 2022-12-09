Weather service issues slippery roads, low visibility warning
A level one weather warning has been issued by the weather service due to "intensive snow and sleet showers" in northern and western Estonia on Friday night.
There is a "high risk of slippery roads and visibility is getting worse at times", a statement on the agency's website said.
The alert has been issued for Harju, Rapla, Lääne, Pärnu, Saare and Hiiu countries.
A level one warning means the weather is potentially dangerous.
Editor: Helen Wright