Weather service issues slippery roads, low visibility warning

A level one weather warning has been issued by the weather service due to "intensive snow and sleet showers" in northern and western Estonia on Friday night.

There is a "high risk of slippery roads and visibility is getting worse at times", a statement on the agency's website said.

The alert has been issued for Harju, Rapla, Lääne, Pärnu, Saare and Hiiu countries.

A level one warning means the weather is potentially dangerous.

The Estonian Weather Service issued a level one warning on December 9, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

