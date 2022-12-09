Weather service issues slippery roads, low visibility warning

Snow clearing.
Snow clearing. Source: ERR
A level one weather warning has been issued by the weather service due to "intensive snow and sleet showers" in northern and western Estonia on Friday night.

There is a "high risk of slippery roads and visibility is getting worse at times", a statement on the agency's website said.

The alert has been issued for Harju, Rapla, Lääne, Pärnu, Saare and Hiiu countries.

A level one warning means the weather is potentially dangerous.

The Estonian Weather Service issued a level one warning on December 9, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

Editor: Helen Wright

