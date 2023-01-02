Mayor of Kohtla-Järve nominates deputy mayoral candidates

The new Mayor of Kohtla-Järve Virve Linder (Isamaa), has finally unveiled her candidates for the municpality's deputy mayoral posts.

Linder has nominated Aivar Lainjärv (Meie Vald 2035 electoral alliance) for the role of deputy mayor with the economics portfolio, Olga Pihlak (Värsked Sillamäe Tuuled electoral alliance) as deputy mayor with the social affairs portfolio, and Iti-Jantra Metsamaa as deputy mayor with the education and culture portfolio, writes daily newspaper Põhjarannik.

Aivar Lainjärv, who is originally from Avinurmi in Jõgeva County, is currently employed in a road maintenance company in Väike-Maarja Municipality. Lainjärv has also previously served as Mayor of Mustvee and, for a number of years, headed the Virumaa division of the Environmental Board.

Iti-Jantra Metsamaa, from Saaremaa, came to Ida-Viru County a few years ago. Metsamaa worked as an education officer in Lüganuse Municipality until February this year. Olga Pihlak manages the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa, EUIF) in Ida-Viru County and is currently a board member of the Estonian Social Work Association (ESTA).

The current power vacuum in Kohtla-Järve has lasted for over two months. Linder hopes that the new city government will succeed in securing the support of a majority in the city council during an extraordinary session in early January.

