Kohtla-Järve elects new mayor

Kohtla-Järve Council elected a new mayor and chairman on Monday. The coalition will have the same power balance as during the last government, which collapsed due to a corruption scandal.

Isamaa's Virve Linder was elected mayor and Hendrik Agur (Restart) was chosen as chairman.

Linder was backed by 15 of a possible 25 members. Her opponent, Henri Kaselo (SDE), received the other 10 votes.

A team of experts in the fields will be appointed to lead the city, restore confidence and peace of mind, Linder said in a speech.

She emphasized that openness and transparency are key to city management and called on members to move forward. Linder also ruled out running for the Riigikogu elections in the spring.

Viktor Andrejev (Restart) and Svetlana Vladimirova (Reform) were elected vice-chairmen.

The mayor and chairmen were elected after the previous leaders lost a vote of no confidence on October 27 due to allegations of corruption.

More than half of council members are still suspected of corruption.

SDE member Eduard Odinets asked Linder how she could be elected by council members of corruption. She said no one had been convicted.

