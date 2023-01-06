Temperatures down to as low as -20C in Estonia heading into the weekend

The snow will thin out through Friday, and return in the new week.
The snow will thin out through Friday, and return in the new week. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
A high pressure area extending from Finland over to Estonia and the other Baltic States will be responsible for a cold Friday, while snow on the north coast will gradually diminish.

Overnight Thursday to Friday, the mercury fell to as low as -20C in the northeast, and will be barely any milder in the morning, ranging from -17 to -15C in the center and east, milder, relatively speaking, at -11 to -6C in the west and on the islands.

Weather on Friday morning, January 6, 2023. Source: ERR

On the coasts in particular, northeasterlies in gusts up to 13 m/s will keep things even crisper, though cloud cover is to continue across the country into the daytime.

Light snowfall is likely to continue on the north coast and on Hiiumaa daytime, when the temperatures will offer little respite – draw a line from Pärnu, in the southwest, to Lääne-Viru County, in the northeast; right of this line temperatures will be colder, from -16C up to -10C. To the left of this line, including Tallinn, the temperatures will be in the single figures, -8 to -6C.

Daytime weather in Estonia, Friday, January 6, 2023. Source: ERR

Going into the weekend, the conditions will remain much the same – the high pressure area will shift eastwards but its western limit will remain over Estonia, and the weekend will see an average temperature of -15 to -10C, though the cloud will abate somewhat.

The new week will see a return of the snows, but considerably milder temperatures, in the single figures, reaching around zero on average on Tuesday.

Weather forecast for Estonia, Saturday, January 7 to Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Source: ERR

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

