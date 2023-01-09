US infantry orchestra performs to close out Tallinn Christmas market

News
The U.S: First infantry Division orchestra.
The U.S: First infantry Division orchestra. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) was treated to a live musical performance from the U.S. First Infantry Division orchestra as this year's Christmas market drew to a close. Soldiers from the division are in Estonia ahead of a joint training session with the Second Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces in Võru.

According to vendors working at Tallinn's Christmas market, little has happened on the main stage since Christmas, so the orchestra's performance provided a welcome finale to this year's winter season.

Even though the Americans aren't used to performing in Estonia's winter conditions, they still managed to put in a strong performance.

"We rarely perform in these conditions. As you could see, the instruments tended to freeze. We don't usually play in this kind of weather. But we made an exception to play here, in the historic Old Town," said conductor Gena Duran.

"We will participate in the winter (training) camp with the Estonians at the end of January, and beginning of February. We look forward to the opportunity to learn from (them). The conditions here are different from those we've experienced before, so let's see what we can learn from the Estonian Defense Forces," said U.S. First Infantry Division Artillery Commander Colonel Richard J. Ikena.

Tallinn's Christmas market closed on January 8, and the stalls will now disappear from Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) until next fall. According to market vendors, this festive season was the worst for business in six years. While there were a lot of visitors to the market, both from Estonia and abroad, most were just looking, not buying.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:15

Sales of new cars in Estonia fell by a tenth last year

16:00

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade deficit rises to €352 million

15:21

Long-serving agricultural union leader to take up new post in Berlin

14:41

US infantry orchestra performs to close out Tallinn Christmas market

14:01

Sikkut sees no reason to begin special planning for Tallinn bus station

13:12

Haapsalu winter fair focuses on Seto rather than Russian culture

12:30

Comprehensive new book shows unique beauty of Seto folk costumes

11:45

Ilmar Raag on Parempoolsed list for upcoming parliamentary elections

11:15

Ida-Viru hospital offers rewards to increase staff flu vaccine uptake

10:35

Archbishop questions the return of church property kept in museums

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:27

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

07:27

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

06.01

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

10:01

Only Isamaa in favor of retaining Estonia's so-called income tax hump

05.01

Finnish media: Residence permits for cash has Estonian link

07.01

Expert: Seizure of frozen Russian assets would undermine international law

06.01

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: