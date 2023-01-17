Armenian president: CTSO agreement did not work during Azerbaijan attack

Vahagn Khachaturyan and Alar Karis.
Vahagn Khachaturyan and Alar Karis. Source: Annika Haas
Collective security agreements with Russia did not work during Azerbaijan's attack on Armenia last fall, President Vahagn Khachaturyan said during a visit to Tallinn on Monday.

Khachaturyan expressed regret that Russia - a guarantor of Armenia's security - did not come to the country's aid when Azerbaijan increased its aggression in September.

He said this showed the existing Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan -mechanism does not work.

"At that point, the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) or Russia should have offered us support, including military support," Khachaturyan told a press conference.

"Just like Estonia, Armenia is also a small country that cannot guarantee its own security and needs an international organization or a large country to support it. Unfortunately, we had hopes that our mechanism would work, but these expectations were not justified."

In a meeting with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn, both heads of state agreed relations are good between Estonia and Armenia.

The pair discussed EU cooperation and relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. 

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

