Eesti Gaas' LNG shipment arrives, securing Estonia's winter supply

A shipment of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. ordered by Eesti Gaas arrived in Lithuania this week, which guarantees Estonia's supply for the rest of the winter.

The gas was delivered to the Port of Klaipeda by the Norwegian energy company Equinor.

It will be sent to Estonia via pipelines in Lithuania and Latvia.

The next shipment will arrive in March, Eesti Gaas said.

Additionally, Finland's Inkoo terminal will start working in spring and Estonia will also be able to purchase gas from there too.

