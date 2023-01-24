Forestry development plan passes first reading in Riigikogu

News
Felled trees in Kurgja in Pärnu County.
Felled trees in Kurgja in Pärnu County. Source: ERR
News

Tuesday, the Riigikogu passed the first reading of the Forestry Development Plan for this decade (MAK2030), which provides a detailed analysis of the state of forestry in Estonia, establishes goals for forestry development and outlines how to attain them.

The new development plan prioritizes forest sustainability, ensuring forest ecosystem conservation, biodiversity preservation and adaptation to the effects of climate change. Moreover, the forestry sector must also be economically competitive and the policy must be inclusive and take into account social and cultural values, the forestry vision document states.

Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) said in the introducing of to the document that in a changing climate, the issue of good forest health that maintains forests' ability to sequester carbon and withstand greater and more intense climate-related disturbances, is becoming increasingly important. As an example, he cited the impact inflicted by the spruce bark beetle in southern Estonia.

Kallas said that a a significantly larger area of forests must be treated to properly planned and timed maintenance harvesting to develop better climate-resilient stands and assure the most efficient use of forest land. He added that the concentration of clear-cut areas should be avoided while planning forest felling, suggesting that the maximum size of the cutting area be reduced from seven to five hectares. The annex of the development plan indicates that the annual volume of felling should range from nine to eleven million cubic meters.

Kallas further emphasized that more wood should be delivered to wood-working facilities rather than leaving Estonia. "We export almost two million cubic meters of raw coniferous and hardwood pulpwood annually, as there is no local business capable of processing and refining it in sufficient quantities," the minister explained.

The minister added that enabling high-tech processing of timber in order to limit the export of unprocessed timber, while avoiding severe environmental consequences and increased pressure on Estonia's forests, will be the greatest issue for the forthcoming time.

Kallas emphasized the importance of high-tech wood processing development in order to maximize the benefits of wood and ensure that only low-value wood is used for energy purposes.

The discussion also touched on the potential loss and creation of jobs in the timber industry. The minister of the environment said that the investments would ideally foster the creation of higher-skilled jobs in areas near to the raw resources. He said that one of the aims of this development plan is to create more regional jobs, citing the objective of processing more timber locally and exporting less of it.

The Estonian Forestry Act specifies that every 10 years, a forestry development plan must be drafted to steer the forestry sector by defining objectives and describing the means to attain them.

The current plan is the third successive forest development strategy and a continuation of the Estonian Forestry Development Plan 2011-2020. The Forestry Act requires the Riigikogu to adopt the Forestry Development Plan.

Tõnis Mölder (Center), Peeter Ernits (EKRE), Toomas Jürgenstein (SDE), Heiki Hepner (Isamaa) and Yoko Alender (Reform) spoke during negotiations.

The Center and EKRE proposed to reject the draft at first reading. 22 MPs backed the rejection, while 43 voted against the motion. Thus, the draft bill MAK2030 found sufficient support during the first reading.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:58

Forestry development plan passes first reading in Riigikogu

16:42

Eesti Energia: Consumption must be controlled even as record LNG delivered

15:37

Gallery: Parempoolsed to top ballots as electoral committee draws lots

15:21

EDF commander Martin Herem promoted to general

14:50

Government seeking mandate to boost contribution to US-led Iraq operation

14:36

Estonia updates National Security Concept

14:33

Tõnis Saarts: Election result to be decided by credibility of EKRE promises

14:00

Aimar Ventsel: Bucha had to happen

13:42

More Estonian residents used state dental benefits in 2022

13:14

Sakkov: No signs that Erdogan trying to divide Finland, Sweden NATO process

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.01

Estonian foreign ministry wants to extend controlled maritime area

23.01

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador Updated

20.01

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

23.01

Around 20,000 Russian citizens of military call-up age resident in Estonia

19.01

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation

23.01

Ambassador: Leaving Moscow a blow, nothing replaces being on location

07:42

Britain's Princess Anne on official visit to Estonia Tuesday

23.01

MS Estonia investigative committee rules out impact as shipwreck cause Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: