Riigikogu unlikely to approve forestry development plan before election

Politicians are still discussing the forestry development plan and did not send the bill for approval on Monday. As the election will take place in three weeks' time, it will probably not be approved.

The draft would set the annual felling volume between 9 and 11 million cubic meters.

Environmental committee chairman Andres Metsoja (Isamaa) does not think an agreement will be reached in the near future. "It's difficult to find consensus, common ground," he told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The coalition discussed the plan on Monday evening but it is not clear how it will proceed.

Minister of Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) said it would be a shame if the draft is not adopted.

"A lot of work has been done. And I do hope that we will still find a consensus on Tuesday and that we can still go ahead with it in the Riigikogu," he said. However, the minister is doubtful a compromise will be reached.

MPs will discuss the draft again later this week.

