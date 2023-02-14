Isamaa MP opposes forestry plan's adoption by current Riigikogu

A national plan for Estonia's forest contains too many inconsistencies to be adopted in the dying days of the XIV Riigikogu, one Isamaa MP says.

Andres Metsoja (pictured), who chairs the Riigikogu's environment committee, says the forestry development plan (MAK) will not get passed before the Riigikogu is dissolved, ahead of the March 5 election.

Metsjoa said: "We in the coalition reached a preliminary agreement on the MAK in mid-January, which went from the government to the Riigikogu, passing its first reading."

"Unfortunately, in the intervening weeks, it has become clear that the [state forestry commission] RMK is also preparing its own new development plan in parallel, while the points that emerged there are in direct conflict with the MAK currently under Riigikogu proceedings," he continued.

Putting it back to the XV Riigikogu's composition, after the general election, will provide an opportunity to look at it in conjunction with other major national projects, he added.

Part of the issue is also that the MAK does not factor in felling needed for some of these projects, he said.

"The under-development plan states that forest land must not reduce in size in Estonia, but the potential logging works for the expansion of the Nursipalu [military] training ground, and the creation of route corridors necessary for [other] major infrastructure projects, will take significant areas out of the calculation of forested land. There is no system to replace these, although they should be part of the MAK, " Metsaoja continued.

The state forest management board, the RMK, which oversees around half of Estonia's forested land, is expected by the state itself to see a continually rising revenue to state coffers, while felling volumes are simultaneously reduced, he added.

This might entail, he noted, the RMK charging fees for the public to use recreation areas and hiking trails, while Metsaoja also called into question the involvement of the RMK in a wood chemicals planned concern.

Moreover, stakeholders have not met consensus on the MAK, he added, noting that these included environmentalists, landowners, businesses and others.

While the next few years are to inevitably see a fall in felling volumes, Metsoja added, since the sector directly employs around 30,000 people (over 2 percent of the population-ed.), with a similar figure indirectly linked to it, the state cannot take an "arrogant" attitude towards business, he said.

A "forest capital" financial basis must be drawn up, based on the RMK, while its revenue should compensate for restrictions put in place by conservation requirements, Metsoja went on.

This plan should be enacted in tandem with the MAK or its equivalent, he said.

Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) said it would be "a shame" if the MAK were not adopted, stating that a lot of work had gone into it, but at the same time, Kallas was doubtful of a consensus being met even as MPs will discuss the bill again this week.

The MAK would set the annual felling volume at between 9 and 11 million cubic meters.

The bill passed its first reading, but two more readings are required to pass before a bill enters into law. Additionally, substantive amendments and their accompanying debates take place between the first and second readings.

The XIV Riigikogu's last working day is Thursday, February 23.

