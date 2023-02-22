Environment minister slashes state forest felling volumes

News
Madis Kallas.
Madis Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) opted to exercise his legal power to lower annual state forest felling volumes from 10,490 to 9,180 hectares for the next five years, after failing to reach an agreement with coalition partners.

The reduction of the annual volume of felling in state forests from 2023 to 2027 will have the greatest impact on pine trees, followed by birch, aspen, and other tree species. The volume of trees that must be removed as a result of serious damage will be added to the planned 9,180 hectares.

The approval of the plan has been postponed due to the inability of government parties to agree on felling volumes. There is no support within the coalition for a cap lowering.

Today, a week and a half prior to the election, social democrat Kallas has made the decision on his own. Regarding the State Forest Management Center (RMK), he has the legal authority to do so.

The minister also informed his coalition partners of the decision, and the Reform Party indicated it had taken notice.

"My message and our party's message has always been that the volume of felling must be gradually lowered to make forests more sustainable while simultaneously ensuring the processing of timber in Estonia," Kallas told ERR.

However, the incoming environment minister may reconsider Kallas' current stance after the elections.

The minister of the environment is required by the Forestry Act to establish annual felling volumes for state forest managers for the next five years, detailing the amounts for pines, spruces, fir trees and aspens.

On December 1, 2022, Kallas offered a proposal to the government to minimize the volume of felling, which is consistent with Environment Agency recommendations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Indrek Kiisler, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Government wants to stay out of sold Tallinn property, resident dispute

16:09

Analysis: Generous social protection promises require tax changes

15:44

25th Tallinn Ski Marathon to take place on Saturday

15:41

Supreme Court agrees to hear former Põhja-Sakala council chair appeal

15:40

ERR News talks to major Riigikogu candidates ahead of polling day

15:04

Bank of Estonia: Fewer credit institutions, more investment funds in 2022

14:30

Estonian president: Stalin would have enjoyed Putin's speech

14:30

Sõõrumaa to build seaside Talsinki Quarter on site of muddy parking lot

14:00

Security expert: Putin struggled to explain situation in Russia

13:27

Global Estonian Report: February 22 – March 1

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

21.02

Poll: Gap between Reform, EKRE decreases slightly

21.02

Research: New smart ring detects whether a drink has been spiked

21.02

Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

21.02

Eesti Energia: No more need for the universal electricity price scheme

21.02

Vastlakuklid are becoming more popular in Narva

21.02

President accepts new US ambassador's credentials

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: