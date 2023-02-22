Environment minister slashes state forest felling volumes

Minister of Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) opted to exercise his legal power to lower annual state forest felling volumes from 10,490 to 9,180 hectares for the next five years, after failing to reach an agreement with coalition partners.

The reduction of the annual volume of felling in state forests from 2023 to 2027 will have the greatest impact on pine trees, followed by birch, aspen, and other tree species. The volume of trees that must be removed as a result of serious damage will be added to the planned 9,180 hectares.

The approval of the plan has been postponed due to the inability of government parties to agree on felling volumes. There is no support within the coalition for a cap lowering.

Today, a week and a half prior to the election, social democrat Kallas has made the decision on his own. Regarding the State Forest Management Center (RMK), he has the legal authority to do so.

The minister also informed his coalition partners of the decision, and the Reform Party indicated it had taken notice.

"My message and our party's message has always been that the volume of felling must be gradually lowered to make forests more sustainable while simultaneously ensuring the processing of timber in Estonia," Kallas told ERR.

However, the incoming environment minister may reconsider Kallas' current stance after the elections.

The minister of the environment is required by the Forestry Act to establish annual felling volumes for state forest managers for the next five years, detailing the amounts for pines, spruces, fir trees and aspens.

On December 1, 2022, Kallas offered a proposal to the government to minimize the volume of felling, which is consistent with Environment Agency recommendations.

