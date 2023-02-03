Survey: Kaja Kallas most popular choice for next prime minister

Kaja Kallas meets party leaders on February 25, 2022.
Kaja Kallas meets party leaders on February 25, 2022. Source: Riigikantselei
Kaja Kallas (Reform) is the most popular choice for Estonia's next prime minister, a new survey commissioned by ERR shows. Voters from Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 and the Greens believe she should continue in the role after the election.

Pollster Kantar Emor asked 1,544 respondents who they would like to see become prime minister after the March 5 election.

Kallas received 33.7 percent, followed by Center's former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas with 21.9 percent, and EKRE's Martin Helme on 14.1 percent.

No other party chairman received more than 4 percent of the vote and 17.9 percent of respondents did not state a preference.

Kallas, Ratas and Helme were the most popular candidates among Reform, Center and EKRE voters, respectively.

Voters from Eesti 200 and SDE choose Kallas over their own party chairman.

Looking at Eesti 200 supporters' responses, 40.2 percent would like to see Kallas stay in the top job, but only 17.4 percent said the same about party leader Lauri Hussari.

37.4 percent of SDE's voters backed Kallas and 24.7 percent their own chairman Lauri Läänemets.

One of the reasons for this result could be that respondents understand their own smaller parties are unlikely to receive the prime minister's portfolio as they will, at best, be junior coalition partners.

Kallas' support is highest among Estonian voters at 39 percent but falls to 10 percent among non-Estonian respondents.

Among non-Estonians, Ratas is the most popular choice and received 44 percent support.

The survey was carried out between January 30 and Feburary 2 among citizens of voting age online and by phone. The margin of error is 2.4 percent.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Source: Kantar Emor

