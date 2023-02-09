'Dangerous' weather warning issued for snowstorm, slippery conditions

Snow and sleet are forecast tonight in Tallinn, with heavy snow and flurries expected in the morning. Slippery conditions are expected and "dangerous weather" warnings have been issued.

Alternating plus and minus degrees will bring a risk of slippery pavements and an increased risk of ice ruts, Tallinn City Council said in a press release on Thursday.

Tarmo Sulg, Deputy Head of the Urban Environment and Public Works Department, said the city's contractors are on high alert to ensure slippage prevention and snow and slush control during maintenance cycles in changing weather conditions.

"We ask all road users to choose the appropriate speed, maintain a safe distance and have the patience to reach their destination. Pedestrians and cyclists should also be aware of the risk of slippery conditions," said Sulg.

"All property owners are advised to monitor the amount of snow accumulating on their roofs and to remove snow and dangerous icy patches that pose a risk to pedestrians and parked cars."

The 286 busiest public transport stops maintained by the city have containers where people can pick up sieves to tackle slipperiness on the spot.

Information on winter maintenance of Tallinn streets:www.tallinn.ee/lumi

To report poor road maintenance, call the Tallinn helpline 14 410.

"Dangerous weather" warnings issued

A dangerous weather warning was issued on February 9, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

The Enviroment Agency issued level one (yellow) and level two (orange) warnings on Friday which indicate the weather will be "dangerous" tomorrow.

Strong winds are expected on the coasts, with gusts of up to 20-23 m/s on Thursday night.

Snowstorms and strong winds are forecast on Friday morning.

Roads will be slippery.

