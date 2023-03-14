Estonian prosecutor general in the running for ICC judge role

Andres Parmas, who become Estonian Prosecutor General in 2020, has been put forward as Estonia's candidate for election to the position of judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC), writes daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

According to the newspaper's report, Parmas is in New York this week to present his candidacy for the role at the UN.

If elected, Parmas, who became a board member of the ICC Trust Fund for Victims in 2021, would serve from 2024 until 2032.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a dedicated section of its website to present Parmas' candidacy in which it highlights his 20 years of experience as a judge, prosecutor and legal adviser.

"I very much hope to have the possibility to contribute to the work of the ICC and serve it independently and impartially with dignity and dedication committing to implement the Rome Statute principles that the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole must not go unpunished and delivering justice to victims," said Parmas.

--

