Gallery: Recent election results clear signal to Russia, says Steinmeier

On the invitation of President Alar Karis, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Estonia for a two-day working visit on Wednesday, where during a joint press conference at Kadriorg, the visiting head of state stressed the need to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

"I've been in Estonia often, and I'm grateful that you invited a German delegation to visit so quickly after your parliamentary elections," Steinmeier said at the start of their press conference.

"'Together we can contribute to Europe's climate neutrality, and this will open up new opportunities," he said. "Security policy in the Baltics was the main topic of our discussion. Of course we talked about German support on NATO's eastern flank."

Russia's attack on Ukraine broke the peace in Europe, he continued, adding that this was a violation of international law and that there is no justification for it.

"Germany and Estonia stand together on Ukraine's side, and we will continue to do so for as long as Ukraine needs our help," he underscored.

"I don't want to comment on your country's parliamentary elections from the outside, but the majority of Estonian voters cast their ballots for those powers who are behind Ukraine," Steinmeier highlighted. "This is a clear signal to Russia as well."

The German president also thanked Bundeswehr troops currently serving at Ämari Air Base. "You are defending democracy," he said.

"If we really make an effort and are resourceful, then Konrad Adenauer's dream of a united Europe as the hope of many and the need of us all will come true," Karis was quoted as saying ahead of his German counterpart's visit. "Then we will be able to protect the Europe we have and be an encourager and helper to those who want to be part of it alongside us."

Steinmeier is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Thursday before returning to Germany.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

