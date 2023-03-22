Politico: Commission officials believe Hololei should resign

News
Henrik Hololei.
Henrik Hololei. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Recently, the European Commission announced that it had launched an investigation into the travels of Henrik Hololei, a prominent EU transport official. Several European Commission officials have told Politico that they believe Hololei should resign pending the investigation.

Hololei has been criticized for flying Qatar in business class at the expense of the Qatari government on multiple occasions. Recently, Politico reported that Hololei determined that accepting free airline tickets from the Qatari government did not constitute a conflict of interest. The Commission revealed last week that it was investigating Hololei's trips to Qatar.

The European Commission's Director-General for Mobility and Transport, Henrik Hololei, is under increasing pressure from his colleagues, who believe he should resign due to his activities, Politico reports.

Commission officials are also concerned that the Commission is moving too slowly on the case.

The Commission has changed the rules to ensure senior Commission officials can no longer assess their own conflicts of interest and has launched an internal investigation to find out if Hololei violated travel rules for EU officials.

The controversy over Hololei's travel and his continued tenure come at a sensitive time for the European Union. Belgian police revealed in December last year that one of the European Parliament's vice-presidents, Eva Kaili, had received money from Qatar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Source: Politico

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:46

Reinsalu: NATO roadmap needed for Ukraine, Europe's security

21:25

Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

20:25

Future coalition unlikely to fund new road building projects

19:48

Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

19:46

100 days until Estonia's XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival

19:04

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

17:35

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary

17:09

Customs chief's contract with PPA may have been legal

17:01

Politico: Commission officials believe Hololei should resign

16:46

Ratas: No major cooperation from opposition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

08:57

Kõlvart to run for Center chair Updated

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: