National Electoral Committee registers new Riigikogu members

Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Elected members of Estonia's next parliament were registered by the National Electoral Committee on Thursday.

The official election results will now be officially declared following the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the remaining complaints made in relation to the March 5 election.

They are considered announced on the day following the publication of the committee's decision in Riigi Teataja, the state's official publication for legislation. The new Riigikogu's term starts the same day.

The first session of the Riigikogu must take place within 10 days of the announcement. The president will convene the opening session.

Deposit money will now be refunded to successfully elected parties by the committee.

The rest of the money, €141,918, will be transferred to the state.

Reform, Eesti 200 and SDE are still in coalition negotiations and have not yet signed an agreement.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

