Akkermann: New government to review Eesti Energia's ownership expectations

Coalition negotiations between Reform, SDE and Eesti 200 started at Stenbock House on March 8, 2023.
Coalition negotiations between Reform, SDE and Eesti 200 started at Stenbock House on March 8, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Finance Minister Annely Akkermann (Reform) said the new administration will likely review the ownership expectations of state-owned company Eesti Energia.

Former Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) confirmed the existing ownership expectation in August of last year. Elektrilevi's separation from Eesti Energia is not explicitly mentioned, despite the fact that this has been the current government's policy.

"I think these things will be discussed further and certainly after the new government has taken office," Akkermann said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the new coalition intends to separate Elektrilevi, the county's largest network operator, from Eesti Energia, though the specifics are unknown.

Alternative options include combining Elektrilevi with Elering, an independent electricity and gas transmission system operator, or forming a new company.

The new Eesti Energia board of directors, led by Andrus Durejko, began its work in April. The board includes Kelli Toss-Kaasik, Marlen Tamm, Kristjan Kuhi and Raine Pajo, the latter of whom was a member of the previous management as well.

"I have met Andrus Durejko and the separation of Electrilevi is in the works," she said. In this question, the government's policy has not changed," Akkermann said.

