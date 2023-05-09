Elering, Germany discuss building undersea cable

Elering and German electricity system operator 50Hertz are exploring the feasibility of building an undersea cable between the two countries, it was announced on Tuesday.

Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said the companies have signed a letter of intent and want to find out whether a connection between Estonia and Germany would be profitable.

"Estonia has significantly more resources to develop offshore wind farms than we need to ensure our own security of supply. Analyses will show us whether an electricity connection with Germany as a major center of consumption will allow us to increase our export potential here without spending Estonian consumers' money," said Veskimägi in a statement.

The systems operators will explore the technical feasibility and profitability of a connection called Baltic WindConnector and submit a 10-year development plan.

50Hertz CEO Stefan Kapferer said the Baltic Sea has much potential for the development of offshore wind farms and cross-border connections.

Stronger connections of the Baltic states with the continental European power system are important for both climate neutrality and ensuring energy security, he added.



