Court: Tallinn Emergency Response wrong to dismiss 14 unvaccinated workers

Police monitoring compliance with the Covid restrictions.
Police monitoring compliance with the Covid restrictions. Source: Politsei- ja piirivalveamet
Tallinn Circuit Court has upheld Harju County Court's August 2022 ruling, that Tallinn Emergency Response (Tallinna Kiirabi) did not have the right to terminate the employment contracts of 14 of its workers on the grounds that they had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Tallinn Circuit Court also increased the amount of compensation due to be paid to 10 of the workers. The Court noted, that Tallinn Emergency Response (Tallinna Kiirabi) had miscalculated the workers' average salaries and also made corrections to the ration of the procedural costs. As a result, Tallinn Emergency Response is required to compensate the 14 workers for 75 percent of the legal costs incurred, according to their lawyer Jaanika Reilik-Bakhoff.

Tallinn Emergency Response now has 30 days in which to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court of Estonia, should it wish to do so.

In August 2022, Harju County Court ruled that Tallinn Emergency Response did not have the right to terminate the employment contracts of 14 employees, who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Court ordered Tallinna Kiirabi to pay the employees various amounts of compensation.

The Court's main findings in relation to the dismissal of the ambulance workers were that the employer had no legal basis to require them to be vaccinated, the risk assessment had been exaggerated, their employment contracts could not be unilaterally modified, and their employer had no right to order their dismissals.

After the verdict was announced, Tallinn Emergency Medical Response chief Raul Adlas said, that from a medical point of view, he believes the decision to dismiss those, who refused to be vaccinated, was the correct one.

Editor: Michael Cole

Court: Tallinn Emergency Response wrong to dismiss 14 unvaccinated workers

