Susan Lilleväli appointed Ministry of Defense undersecretary

Susan Lilleväli has been appointed new undersecretary at the Ministry of Defense, with the portfolio of defense readiness.

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm said: "Susan's background and previous experience has given me full confidence that we have found a strong leader for this field in these difficult times."

Lilleväli, who starts in her new post on June 12, said: "Here in Estonia we are having to do things more and more effectively but with fewer people than is the case in many other countries. In order to ensure national security, this requires readiness and conscious action from state institutions, local government, business and private individuals. We have a strong will to defend ourselves, which we must maintain, while we must strive for an increasingly comprehensive joint readiness, as this is an important part of our message to any enemy."

Lilleväli has been working in the defense arena for nearly seven years and is to also complete her studies at the National Defense University in the U.S.

She had headed up the ministry's strategic communications department up until now, and has worked as a ministerial adviser. Previously, Lilleväli had worked at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Government ministries in Estonia are headed by a secretary general or permanent secretary in tandem with a minister or ministers, while individual areas of responsibility are divided up among several undersecretaries, also known as deputy secretaries general.

