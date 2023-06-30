Just over half of companies submit annual financial reports before deadline

June is the deadline for companies to submit their annual reports, with just over half having done so by the final day of the month.

According to Tartu County Court's registry department, around 290,000 legal entities are required to file financial reports this year, of which around 150,000 had done so by Friday June 30.

The court added that there may be some slight discrepancy in those figures due to the reporting period and the status of different companies.

Annual accounts must be filed no later than six months after the end of the financial year, which is also usually in line with the calendar year.

The submission of a report is compulsory, even if there was no economic activity during the reporting period.

Failure to submit a report may result in deletion from the commercial register with fines also potentially imposed on those, who were required to, but did not submit report.

