CO2 emissions trading system expands to cover maritime and road transport

News
Tallinn-Tartu highway.
Tallinn-Tartu highway. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Starting from next year, all proceeds from the sale of CO2 quotas will have to go toward mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. The quota trading system will also apply to maritime and road transport.

While Estonia made €248 from the sale of CO2 quotas two years ago, this grew to €333 million by last year. Imre Banyasz, advisor at the Ministry of Climate, said that the sum differs from one year to the next and depends on both quantities sold and the market price.

"We have spent an increasing amount [of proceeds] on transport development, such as sustainable public transport, electrification of the railroad, electric trains etc."

Previously, Estonia has used proceeds from the sale of CO2 quotas on renovating public sector buildings, making apartment buildings more energy efficient and mitigating flood risks.

"Major storms have created relevant risks and indeed real damage in the past. We're talking mainly about Pärnu and Lääne counties, but also other parts," Banyasz said.

In the context of the previous few years' energy crisis, a part of proceeds has also been spent on alleviating soaring energy prices. The new version of the directive will see quota trading applied to other sectors.

"One is maritime transport that has not had measures aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions before. The other is creating a completely new system for road transport and regulating the so-called housing economy or the fuels used there."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Iron from Estonian Kaali meteorite could be in Swiss arrowhead

16:44

Mushroom season off to a promising early start

16:18

Government to rename five streets in Narva

15:45

Baltic Sea pollution puts fish cancer defenses to the test

15:15

CO2 emissions trading system expands to cover maritime and road transport

15:11

Minister: Effectiveness of teaching in Estonian to be measured with tests

14:58

Live Nation CEO: Estonia too faraway a destination for many big music acts

14:49

Tennis player Ingrid Neel out of Washington Open doubles

14:44

Mark Lajal falls just short of entering US Open qualifying

14:30

Eesti Energia makes €51 million in Q2 profit Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores Updated

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

02.08

Air Baltic: No plans to buy Nordica

02.08

Estonian waters give up wreck of 19th century British-built steamboat

02.08

Estonian fuel prices: Cartel or market peculiarities?

01.08

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

11:59

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: