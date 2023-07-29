Narva district heating prices up 84 percent from September

News
Oil-shale burning power station at Auvere, just west of Narva.
Oil-shale burning power station at Auvere, just west of Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The price of district heating is set to rise by 84 percent, to €88 per Megawatt hour, from the start of September, regional daily Põhjarannik reports.

District heating consists of centrally-controlled hot water piped into many apartment blocks, purely for heating purposes as its name suggests.

While district heating plants in, for instance, Tallinn, use fuels such as natural gas, Narva can utilize co-generation plants – meaning the hot water generated as a by-product of the activities of oil shale-fired power stations in the area can also be used for district heating purposes.

Narva Soojusvõrk, which provides Narva with its district heating and is a subsidiary of state-owned generator Eesti Energia, says a significant rise in input prices – namely CO2 quota prices and also high natural gas prices – is behind the increase, Põhjarannik reports (link in Estonian).

Pavel Rušeljuk, manager at Narva Soojusvõrgk, cited a €27 per tonne CO2 price and a €16 per Mwh natural gas price at the end of 2020, compared with €50-100 per Mwh for natural gas today.

District heating had in 2021 been capped at €47.80 per Mwh, but Narva Soojusvõrk was able to get permission from the Competition Authority to hike the price by 84 percent from September 1 this year.

The city's mayor, kartir Raik, called the development bad news both for residents and institutions, adding the city government is trying to find solutions including a request that the state provide support measures, to be funded by CO2 quota sales.

Heating season in Estonia traditionally runs October to March inclusive.

Soaring energy prices from the second half of 2021, gathering pace with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, led to support measures being put in place first at local government level, in the winter of 2021-2022, then at state level the following winter.

District heating plants can burn other fuels in some cases, including wood chippings and even garbage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

IMF: Ukraine war impacted Estonia's economy negatively, reforms needed

15:32

Minister sends military training area compensation regulation for approval

15:20

Central Tartu streets to see traffic restrictions from Monday

15:06

Bank of Estonia: Savings and loans associations number rose in Q2 2023

14:57

Despite poor growing conditions, barley harvest sees average yield

14:27

Narva district heating prices up 84 percent from September

14:19

Ekspress Grupp profits down 71 percent in first half of 2023

14:13

Bigbank reports 21 percent rise in profit for first half of 2023

13:55

Prominent Center MP hits out at party's 'back room' politics

13:47

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

28.07

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

28.07

Experts believe Tallinn's pedestrian crosswalks favor cars

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

28.07

Swimmer makes it across Gulf of Finland in three-day odyssey

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: