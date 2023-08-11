New coalition agreed in Narva

Narva council factions Narva Heaks and Respekt on Friday agreed to sign a cooperation agreement next week to form a new governing coalition.

The coalition will have 18 votes of a possible 31.

The agreement says the Respekt faction retains the mayoral seat and it supports Katri Raik continuing in the role.

Narva Heaks will hold the post of council chairman.

The Kesk and Narva Tulevik factions will remain in opposition.



