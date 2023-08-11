New coalition agreed in Narva

news
Katri Raik.
Katri Raik. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
news

Narva council factions Narva Heaks and Respekt on Friday agreed to sign a cooperation agreement next week to form a new governing coalition.

The coalition will have 18 votes of a possible 31.

The agreement says the Respekt faction retains the mayoral seat and it supports Katri Raik continuing in the role.

Narva Heaks will hold the post of council chairman.

The Kesk and Narva Tulevik factions will remain in opposition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:51

New coalition agreed in Narva

21:07

Unpleasant smell in North Tallinn stronger this summer

19:36

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

19:35

Home appliance retailers: Sales down on year

19:06

Estonian MP calls for more cooperation with Taiwan

18:26

Coop Pank seven-month net profit up 131 percent to €23 million

17:44

Wet weather brings the belated arrival of mosquitoes in Estonia

17:29

Riina Solman: Kaja Kallas questioned necessity of reception on February 24

17:08

Luminor second quarter net profit up 81 percent to €53.2 million

16:43

Tallinn night buses to continue running through to end of October

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

10.08

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

11:27

Riigikogu committee chair calls for prime minister to give evidence

08:42

City of Tallinn pledges green, cyclist-friendly capital when roadworks over

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

10.08

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

10.08

Government members divided over president's office scandal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: