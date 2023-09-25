Viljar Peep's term as justice ministry undersecretary comes to an end

Viljar Peep is stepping down as deputy undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice, as his five-year term is ending.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet is to release Peep from the position accordingly.

Peep starting working as the deputy undersecretary, with the area of responsibility of justice administration, five years ago.

In addition to a permanent secretary, or secretary general, ministries have several undersecretaries, each with a different area of responsibility.

Prior to joining the justice ministry, Peep had headed up the Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI) for two terms, ie. 10 years.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop announced the public competitive process to find the next undersecretary, who will replace Peep, back in the spring.

This announcement noted making court administration and the legal profession more "human-centered," while at the same time making access to digital legal services and legal procedures more user-friendly, as being some of the main challenges facing the next undersecretary.

The role includes the planning and implementation of a strong justice administration policy, including with the first (county and administrative) and second instance (circuit) courts, the organization of legal aid, supervision of professional legal bodies, and the supervision of the Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet).

