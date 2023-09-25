Viljar Peep's term as justice ministry undersecretary comes to an end

News
Viljar Peep.
Viljar Peep. Source: SCANPIX/POSTIMEES/SANDER ILVEST
News

Viljar Peep is stepping down as deputy undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice, as his five-year term is ending.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet is to release Peep from the position accordingly.

Peep starting working as the deputy undersecretary, with the area of responsibility of justice administration, five years ago.

In addition to a permanent secretary, or secretary general, ministries have several undersecretaries, each with a different area of responsibility.

Prior to joining the justice ministry, Peep had headed up the Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI) for two terms, ie. 10 years.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop announced the public competitive process to find the next undersecretary, who will replace Peep, back in the spring.

This announcement noted making court administration and the legal profession more "human-centered," while at the same time making access to digital legal services and legal procedures more user-friendly, as being some of the main challenges facing the next undersecretary.

The role includes the planning and implementation of a strong justice administration policy, including with the first (county and administrative) and second instance (circuit) courts, the organization of legal aid, supervision of professional legal bodies, and the supervision of the Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Finance ministry promises to avoid having to return EU subsidies

11:51

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

11:29

Tattar makes history in winning disc golf's US Open

10:37

New episodes of Russian TV series 'Puppets' to be made in Estonia

10:28

Estonian beekeepers maintain quality amid influx of cheap synthetic imports

10:21

Unemployment insurance fund head: Allowance period may be shortened

09:52

Viljar Peep's term as justice ministry undersecretary comes to an end

09:06

Minister expedites top civil servants' reduced wage hike bill

08:41

Minister requests nearly €26 million to cover Eesti Raudtee 2023 losses

08:02

Events on Latvia-Belarus border so far not felt in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

24.09

Scientists disagree on whether old munitions retrieval safe in the Baltic

23.09

Group tourism in Estonia down significantly

08:02

Events on Latvia-Belarus border so far not felt in Estonia

23.09

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

23.09

Estonian economy ministry considers reducing unemployment benefit period

24.09

Parties in Estonia gearing up for European Parliament elections

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: