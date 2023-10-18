Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

Kesklinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets will reopen to traffic on Friday (October 20) after renovation started last autumn. The event will be marked by a festival.

Pronksi will be fully open to traffic on Friday and Jõe will be accessible, but with minor construction work continuing in November.

Commuters in the area are advised to be mindful of potential changes in traffic arrangements and follow traffic signs.

Bicycle lanes and sidewalks are still to be constructed on Jõe, and 43 trees and 1,372 shrubs will be planted along both streets.

The city government said the center has been "transformed into a high-quality urban space" and is more comfortable and safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Additionally, all underground utility networks, including water, sewage, stormwater drainage, gas, and electricity, have been upgraded, it said. A modern street lighting infrastructure and district cooling pipelines have also been installed.

Festival to mark grand opening

The opening of Pronksi tänav will be celebrated with a street festival on Friday which starts at 7 p.m.

The festival will feature an acoustic concert by singer Stefan, as well as performances by the Vivi Maar trio and MODUS swing dancers.

The event will take place in the area between Raua 1 and Raua 2. It is advisable to travel to the event on foot, by bicycle, or by public transportation, as there will be no parking available at the festival site.

Bus timetable changes

As of Saturday, October 21, the opening of these streets will bring several changes to the bus routes passing through the city center.

Bus line No. 5 will revert to its regular route along Narva maantee. Bus lines No. 1 and 29, when departing from the city center, will travel through the Viru Keskus terminal on their usual routes.

The opening of the Jõe-Pronksi and Narva maantee intersection will also result in changes to the routes of several lines (No. 1, 29, 34, 38, 44, 51, 60, and 63) affected by detours due to the construction of the Old City Harbor tramway.

Starting from next week, school bus lines Viimsi keskus-Balti jaam and Tammneeme keskus-Balti jaam will travel along Narva maantee, Pronksi tänav, Rävala puiestee, Kaubamaja tänav, and Estonia puiestee. Stops will be made at Raua, Paberi, and Tornimäe.

For detailed information regarding timetables, route changes, and stops, visit transport.tallinn.ee.

